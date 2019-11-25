Flames' Brandon Davidson: Heads back to minors
The Flames assigned Davidson to AHL Stockton on Monday.
With T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) returning to the lineup, Davidson will return to the minors. The 28-year-old failed to record a point and went minus-3 over three NHL games during this stint, and he's racked up 10 points over 10 AHL games.
More News
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Not much in season debut•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Summoned by big club•
-
Brandon Davidson: Secures two-way deal•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Heads to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Waived by Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Out 6-to-8 weeks after surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.