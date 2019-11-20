Flames' Brandon Davidson: Not much in season debut
Davidson blocked two shots and skated 12:29 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Davidson worked with Oliver Kylington on the third defense pairing in the contest. Davidson drew into the lineup due to injuries to T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) and Travis Hamonic (lower body). Once of those players can return, the 28-year-old would likely return to the press box or AHL Stockton.
