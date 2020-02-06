Flames' Brandon Davidson: Promoted to parent club
Calgary recalled Davidson from AHL Stockton on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames placed Mark Giordano (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Davidson will stick with the big club for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in three appearances with Calgary this campaign.
