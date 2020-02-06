Play

Calgary recalled Davidson from AHL Stockton on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames placed Mark Giordano (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Davidson will stick with the big club for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in three appearances with Calgary this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories