Play

Davidson has appeared in four of the Flames' last eight games.

The 28-year-old is still in search of his first point of the year. Davidson has 15 blocked shots, 13 shots on goal and 10 hits through seven appearances this year. While he's with the parent club, he's sharing a spot on the third pairing with Alexander Yelesin -- that timeshare makes neither player worth a look in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories