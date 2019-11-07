Flames' Brandon Davidson: Summoned by big club
Calgary recalled Davidson from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Davidson has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up two goals and 10 points in 10 games. The 28-year-old blueliner could make his season debut with the Flames as soon as Thursday against New Jersey.
