Pachal was scratch for the sixth time in eight games for Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Pachal was scratched just once in November, but he's fallen out of favor. Even with Zayne Parekh away with Team Canada and Jake Bean (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Pachal has lost his place in the lineup to rookie Hunter Brzustewicz. Barring additional injuries on the blue line, it's unclear when Pachal may next get to play, and he's unlikely to see more than third-pairing minutes when he does draw back in. He has three helpers, 13 shots on net, 45 hits, 18 blocked shots and 33 PIM over 21 outings this season.