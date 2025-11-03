Pachal logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Pachal has been out of the lineup a lot so far, but he's played in three straight games and stayed in even with fellow right-shot blueliner Zayne Parekh suiting up for this contest. The 26-year-old Pachal has one assist, five shots on net, 14 hits, three blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances. He'll continue to compete with Parekh and Jake Bean for third-pairing minutes.