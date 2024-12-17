Share Video

Pachal signed a two-year contract with the Flames on Tuesday worth $1,187,500 annually, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Pachal has chipped in one goal and one assist through 31 appearances in a depth role this season. The 25-year-old isn't known for his offensive prowess, but he should continue to provide steady minutes on the third defensive pairing.

