Pachal was held off the scoresheet for the 18th straight game in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Pachal earned a helper Opening Night versus the Canucks, but he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since. The 25-year-old defenseman also hasn't been scratched, doing an excellent job of keeping Tyson Barrie and Joel Hanley in limited roles. Pachal may be lacking in offense, but he has 50 hits, 25 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 19 outings, so he's still contributing in the non-scoring areas.