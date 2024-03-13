Pachal notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper was Pachal's second point in 16 outings with the Flames. He has been a regular on their blue line since he was claimed off waivers from the Golden Knights. Pachal is up to three points, 31 shots on net, 94 hits, 43 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 33 appearances between the two teams this season. He'll likely continue to see third-pairing usage in Calgary.