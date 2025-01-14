Pachal posted an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The five blocks were a season high for Pachal, who has seen steady ice time in a bottom-four role. The 25-year-old defenseman has two points and a plus-4 rating over five contests in January. Overall, he's up to four points, 39 shots on net, 51 PIM, 96 hits, 48 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.