Pachal scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.
Pachal snapped an eight-game point drought, which came after his only other goal this season. The 25-year-old defenseman has rarely made an impact on offense, but he brings toughness to his third-pairing spot. Pachal has three points, 36 shots on net, 51 PIM, 88 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances this season.
