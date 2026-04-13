Pachal scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Pachal had just four assists in 36 games for the whole season prior to this contest. He added helpers on goals by Matt Coronato and Mikael Backlund before capping the Flames' scoring on a goal midway through the third period. Pachal has played in just five of the last 15 games for the Flames, but he could finish the year in a third-pairing role since injuries have started to stack up on the blue line. He's at seven points, 28 shots on net, 88 hits, 35 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 37 appearances.