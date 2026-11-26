Othmann scored his first goal of the season on five shots on net and added an assist, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old winger gave the Flames a 2-1 lead early in the second period when he tipped home a shot from Joel Hanley. Othmann has played only 10 games at the NHL level since being acquired from the Rangers in March of last season, but he's supplied two goals, four points, 21 hits, 12 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating when active.