Kulak received a one-year, $900,000 deal from his arbitration hearing with the Flames.

After Kulak was waived by the team (and went unclaimed), it was clear he was unlikely to get a significant pay raise. Still, it's a slight bump from the $650,000 he earned last season. The blueliner is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production -- he notched eight points in 71 games during 2017-18 -- and combined that will only 45 hits and 49 blocks.