Flames' Brett Kulak: Awarded one-year deal
Kulak received a one-year, $900,000 deal from his arbitration hearing with the Flames.
After Kulak was waived by the team (and went unclaimed), it was clear he was unlikely to get a significant pay raise. Still, it's a slight bump from the $650,000 he earned last season. The blueliner is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production -- he notched eight points in 71 games during 2017-18 -- and combined that will only 45 hits and 49 blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...