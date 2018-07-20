Kulak went unclaimed off waivers Friday.

This is a clear win for the organization, as it doesn't lose Kulak, but gets an important bargaining chip heading into the arbitration hearing. The defenseman's qualifying offer figures to come in at $715,000, which likely fits into the ballpark of how much the Flames want to pay him per season. Even after the hearing, the two sides can continue to negotiate a contract up until the arbitrator's decision is announced.