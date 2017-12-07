Flames' Brett Kulak: Continues to receive limited minutes
Kulak has averaged just 13:15 of ice time per contest during his current 11-game point drought.
It's difficult to score from the bench, and that's exactly where Kulak is spending the majority of his time. Additionally, the Flames' loaded defense corps enables them to limit the ice time of their third pairing, and especially the No. 6 rearguard. It's safe to continue to fade Kulak in all fantasy settings.
