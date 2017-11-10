Kulak contributed a pair of assists in Thursday's win over Detroit.

The Flames exploded for five goals and Kulak played a part in two of them. The 23-year-old only saw 14:53 of ice time in the victory and isn't counted on for his offensive contributions, so don't expect much more production. Kulak has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions this season, and even when he does crack the lineup, the depth defenseman doesn't have a big enough role to warrant a look in most fantasy settings.