Flames' Brett Kulak: Finds consistent playing time
Kulak was able to record eight points (two goals, six assists) in 71 games, while also throwing 73 shots on goal and blocking 49 shots.
After starting the season in the press box, Kulak skated in 71 of Calgary's final 75 games, suiting up consistently even though he received just 12:59 of ice time. Despite Calgary owning a minus-30 goal differential on the year, Kulak still managed to post a minus-three rating, which was the third best mark among team defensemen.
