Flames' Brett Kulak: Finds scoresheet in consecutive games
Kulak recorded an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
The 24-year-old defenseman also scored in Calgary's previous contest to give him a two-game point streak. Still, Kulak's single goal and six points through 46 outings have him well off the fantasy grid in most settings. He's also averaging just 12:28 of ice time per game.
