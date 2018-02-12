Play

Kulak recorded an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The 24-year-old defenseman also scored in Calgary's previous contest to give him a two-game point streak. Still, Kulak's single goal and six points through 46 outings have him well off the fantasy grid in most settings. He's also averaging just 12:28 of ice time per game.

