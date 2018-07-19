Flames' Brett Kulak: Placed on waivers
Kulak was waived by the Flames on Thursday.
The move to waive Kulak is likely a negotiation tactic by the team, as the defenseman has an upcoming arbitration hearing. If he goes unclaimed, the Flames can point to that fact in order to try to get a favorable ruling regarding the Edmonton native's salary for the upcoming campaign. While Kulak only averaged 12:59 of ice time last year, he did play in 71 contests and could certainly garner some interest for other clubs.
