Kulak was waived by the Flames on Thursday.

The move to waive Kulak is likely a negotiation tactic by the team, as the defenseman has an upcoming arbitration hearing. If he goes unclaimed, the Flames can point to that fact in order to try to get a favorable ruling regarding the Edmonton native's salary for the upcoming campaign. While Kulak only averaged 12:59 of ice time last year, he did play in 71 contests and could certainly garner some interest for other clubs.