Flames' Brett Kulak: Playing limited minutes
Kulak has averaged just 11:35 of ice time through seven games this season.
After being a healthy scratch for the first seven games of the season, Kulak has drawn into the lineup in all but one outing since. It hasn't rendered much fantasy value, though. The 22-year-old rearguard has just a single assist, three shots, four PIM, three hits and a blocked shots through seven outings.
