Flames' Brett Kulak: Submits arbitration request
Kulak filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Kulak has compiled 11 points (two goals, nine assists) over 101 career contests with the Flames. He made $650,000 on a one-year deal last season, which actually was slightly less than the average cap hit of his three-year, entry-level deal.
More News
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Tendered by Calgary•
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Finds consistent playing time•
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Finds scoresheet in consecutive games•
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Continues to receive limited minutes•
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Dishes out two helpers Thursday•
-
Flames' Brett Kulak: Playing limited minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...