Flames' Brett Kulak: Tendered by Calgary
Kulak was given a qualifying offer from the Flames on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
The 24-year-old blueliner played 71 games last season, scoring two goals and eight points in roughly 13 minutes of ice time per game. Kulak is a serviceable bottom-pair defenseman and should fill that role for Calgary again next season.
