Ritchie notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Ritchie has a point in each of the last two games after he scored Saturday versus the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old winger is up to two goals, one helper, nine shots, 14 hits, a plus-3 rating and two PIM through six contests. He's one point shy of matching his production from 2021-22, but he still shouldn't be expected to have a large offensive breakout.