Ritchie (wrist) practiced with the Flames on Sunday, per Salim Nadim Valji of TSN.
Ritchie hasn't played since suffering a wrist injury on Dec. 31. The 29-year-old winger had six goals and two assists through 30 contests this season. While it doesn't appear that Ritchie will be ready to go Monday, he could return to a bottom-six role in Calgary later this week.
