site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flames-brett-ritchie-back-from-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Flames' Brett Ritchie: Back from taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ritchie was activated from the taxi squad for Friday's game versus the Oilers.
Ritchie made his Flames debut Wednesday and logged three hits across 10:54 of ice time. He'll continue to add a physical presence to the lineup in the storied Battle of Alberta.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read