Ritchie agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Calgary on Wednesday, RDS.careports.

Ritchie was named to the Flames training camp roster though no official announcement has been made by the team yet. Over the past two seasons, the 29-year-old Ritchie has generated just 12 points in 73 combined contests. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of the winger offensively this season.