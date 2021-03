Ritchie scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

The two points were Ritchie's first as a Flame. The 27-year-old forward seemed to benefit from the return of Derek Ryan from a broken finger. Ritchie has added five hits and two shots on net in addition to his two points in three outings this year. Thursday's performance likely earned him a bit more playing time going forward.