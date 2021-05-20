Ritchie produced a goal and two assists with two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Ritchie entered the game with just five points in 31 games, but blew up in the season finale with the first three-point performance of his seven-year NHL career. His wrister from the slot gave the Flames a 4-0 lead 5:14 into the second period, and he also picked up assists on goals by Dillon Dube and Connor Mackey. The 27-year-old Ritchie had four goals and four assists in 32 games on the year and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.