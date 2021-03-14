Ritchie produced an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Ritchie broke his stick on a shift in the first period. The equipment staff got him a new twig, and he was able to use it to set up Sean Monahan's first of two goals in the game. Ritchie's helper was his third point in seven games with the Flames. He's added seven shots on net, 24 hits and six PIM. The 27-year-old is currently on a line with Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau under new head coach Darryl Sutter. While scoring isn't Ritchie's best attribute, he could have more chances to produce while in the top six.