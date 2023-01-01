Ritchie (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Ritchie logged 3:28 of ice time without recording a fantasy-relevant stat in the contest. He appeared to be clipped by something in his hand or arm before heading to the locker room. More information on his status should be available prior to Tuesday's game in Winnipeg. If Ritchie is out, Radim Zohorna will likely take his place on the fourth line.
