Ritchie posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Ritchie is now on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists). He's recorded five points in eight contests, surpassing his output from 41 games last year. The winger has tacked on 10 shots on net, 20 hits, a plus-3 rating and four PIM so far this season, though his offense will likely fade eventually as he remains in a bottom-six role.