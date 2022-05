Ritchie scored a goal and added six hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Ritchie cleaned up a rebound in front of the net at 6:02 of the first period for his second goal in as many games. Those two tallies are his only points in six playoff outings this year, and he's added seven shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating in a fourth-line role.