Ritchie (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Ritchie has missed the past two games after being injured last Saturday versus Vancouver. A timetable for his return remains unclear, but he should not be expected to play Sunday against Chicago after the Flames brought up forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr on Saturday. Ritchie has eight points, 41 shots on goal and 52 hits in 30 games this season.