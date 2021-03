Ritchie (lower body) took line rushes and will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ritchie is expected to resume a second-line assignment alongside Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau. The 27-year-old Ritchie missed three contests with his injury. Dillon Dube will exit the lineup to make room for Ritchie.