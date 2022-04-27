Ritchie notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

For a physical game, Ritchie wasn't all that involved, though he rarely backs down from a challenge. The winger's biggest contribution was an assist on Noah Hanifin's third-period tally. Ritchie has a goal and an assist in his last two games, which could strengthen his case to be in the lineup for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs. The 28-year-old has just four points with 54 shots onn et, 73 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 39 contests.