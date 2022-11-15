Ritchie scored a goal and delivered three hits during Monday's 6-5 victory over the Kings.

Ritchie added to Monday's first-period surge by tapping in a return pass from linemate Blake Coleman, giving the Flames a 3-2 lead, an advantage they would not surrender. The 29-year-old right winger converted his fourth goal following a turnover and a hard crash into goalie Jonathan Quick, marking Ritchie's first goal (and point) in eight outings. The tally evolved from his second shot of the first-period shift. During Ritchie's previous two games, he did not record a shot on goal.