Ritchie has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Flames.

Ritchie is a big-bodied, hard-hitting winger with plenty of NHL experience, so he could make a fine addition to Calgary's taxi squad. Nonetheless, he won't have a regular NHL role in 2020-21, and won't put up much offense if and when he's in the lineup, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to have him on their radar.