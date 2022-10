Ritchie scored a goal and logged three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Ritchie put the Flames ahead 2-1 late in the second period with his third goal of the campaign. That's how many he had last year -- his four points in seven contests to begin 2022-23 matches his output from 41 games last season. The 29-year-old winger is clearly showing a bit more comfort in his third year with the Flames. He's added 17 hits, 10 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in his usual fourth-line role so far.