Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Ritchie has played a part-time role in the postseason this year, appearing in five contests after having just three playoff games to his name prior to 2022. His tally Wednesday was his first career playoff point. The winger has added six shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating while playing exclusively in a fourth-line role.