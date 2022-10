Ritchie scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Ritchie got the Flames' first goal of the game and the season, tallying on a feed from Milan Lucic midway through the first period. While it was an encouraging start to the year, this shouldn't be expected often from Ritchie -- he hasn't exceeded four goals or eight points in any of the last four seasons. He'll likely be a fixture on the fourth line, though he'll have to fend off Adam Ruzicka for playing time.