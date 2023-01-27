Ritchie (wrist) was taken off the injured reserve list Friday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Ritchie hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of the injury. He has six goals, eight points, 21 PIM and 52 hits in 30 games this season while averaging 9:12 of ice time. Chris Tanev (undisclosed) was put on the injured reserve list in a corresponding move.
