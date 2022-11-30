Ritchie scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Ritchie's third game back after he missed two with various undisclosed injuries. The 29-year-old fired a shot from a sharp angle, and Sergei Bobrovsky backed into the net with the puck. Ritchie is a point away from matching his highest total in the last four years -- he has five goals, two helpers, 26 shots on net, 43 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests. He'd been held off the scoresheet in his last four outings before his goal Tuesday.