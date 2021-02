Ritchie was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday.

Ritchie has yet to make an appearance with the Flames. The 27-year-old provides a physical presence, but he'll have a tough time earning a spot in the lineup with Milan Lucic and Zac Rinaldo serving similar roles. With the Flames' minor-league team operating out of Calgary this season, Ritchie should be expected to bounce between levels frequently.