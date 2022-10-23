Ritchie scored a goal on two shots and levied two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Ritchie took a shot from near the goal line in the corner, and it bounced in off of Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta. The goal was Ritchie's second in five games to begin the year -- he had all of four points in 41 outings last season. The physical winger has added seven shots on net, 10 hits, a plus-2 rating and two PIM this year, though he's unlikely to see much more than fourth-line minutes.