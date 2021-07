Ritchie signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Flames on Thursday.

Ritchie hasn't gotten close to replicating his 2016-17 numbers when he garnered 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games with the Stars. Since then, the 28-year-old winger has cracked the 10-point threshold just once, including managing a mere eight points in 32 games this year. The Ontario native shouldn't be expected to offer much more than mid-range fantasy value this year and figures to serve primarily in a bottom-six role.