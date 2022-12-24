Ritchie scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Ritchie's usage has dropped in December, as he's been a healthy scratch in six of 13 games this month. He hadn't registered a point in his last six outings, but he tickled the twine in the second period of Friday's victory. The 29-year-old winger is up to six tallies, two assists, 35 shots, 51 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 27 outings. When he plays, he's on the fourth line lately, so he's not much of a factor in fantasy.