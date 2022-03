Ritchie has yet to contribute a point this season.

Ritchie's stat line has 40 shots on net, 43 hits and 23 PIM in 27 games, but he's yet to be involved in a scoring play. The 28-year-old spent a five-game stint as a healthy scratch, but he's played in the last three contests over a slumping Dillon Dube. Ritchie's more of a checking-line energy forward and a physical presence, so he won't be much of a factor in fantasy regardless of his playing time.