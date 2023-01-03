Ritchie exited Friday's loss to Vancouver with an apparent wrist injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun repors.
Ritchie is scheduled to a specialist for his injury Tuesday, which supports the notion he's likely facing a long-term absence. He's picked up eight points through 30 games this season.
